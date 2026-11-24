On November 23, the United States added Singaporean chip company Megaspeed to its trade blacklist. The company was previously a major Nvidia client and is named in a US investigation into possible violations of export restrictions concerning alleged shipments of Nvidia AI chips to China, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters.

Restrictions for US suppliers

Being added to the US Entity List means that US companies cannot supply Megaspeed with goods, software, or technology without a special license. According to the publication, such a license is unlikely to be approved. Companies on the list may also find it more difficult to obtain US-origin spare parts, software updates, and intellectual property licenses.

The US Departments of Justice and Commerce said this week that they have been investigating Megaspeed since 2024. The investigation concerns possible violations of export control rules related to alleged shipments of advanced Nvidia AI chips to China. Megaspeed did not respond to a request for comment.

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Links to Nvidia

The company was previously headed by Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and Megaspeed’s controlling shareholder. The company said that Huang left it in August 2025 and that Megaspeed’s business itself was lawful. Nvidia lists Megaspeed among its official cloud partners.

The New York Times reported last month that US authorities had allegedly concluded that Alice Huang had ties to Chinese intelligence and passed information to Beijing. Reuters could not independently verify this claim, and China called the espionage accusations “groundless.”

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