US forces stationed in South Korea have sent military helicopters to Japan for live-fire exercises for the first time. As Anadolu Agency reports, the aircraft were deployed to the Combined Arms Training Center at Camp Fuji in Shizuoka Prefecture.

Which helicopters were involved

According to Yonhap, AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, UH-60 Black Hawk utility helicopters, and CH-47 Chinook transport helicopters were sent to Japan. The helicopters belong to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade of the US Army's 2nd Infantry Division.

Apaches are mainly used to destroy armored vehicles. Black Hawks are designed to transport troops, cargo, and wounded personnel, while Chinooks are used to transport heavy equipment, artillery, and larger numbers of personnel.

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Purpose of the deployment

US Forces Korea described the deployment as a historic first and said it is intended to strengthen military readiness in the Indo-Pacific region. According to Yonhap, conducting live-fire exercises at training grounds in South Korea is complicated by opposition from local residents.

The deployment comes amid Washington's efforts to ensure greater operational flexibility for forces stationed in South Korea. This could potentially expand their role beyond the Korean Peninsula in responding to regional security challenges, including those related to China. About 39,000 US military personnel are stationed in South Korea, while approximately 50,000 are in Japan.

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