For the first time in decades, the United States has deployed F-16 fighters on alert at Eareckson Air Station on Shemya Island in Alaska’s Aleutian archipelago. During exercises held on October 18–26, the aircraft and their crews maintained readiness for rapid takeoff, Defense News reports.

Along with the F-16s, tanker aircraft and transport aviation were redeployed to Shemya. The island is located closer to Russia than to mainland Alaska. Alaska NORAD Region spokesperson Captain Kitsana Dunglomchan said that aircraft alert duty at Eareckson was common practice in the 1980s, but the current deployment was the first of its kind in many years.

US and Canadian exercises

The deployment concluded with long-range operations as part of US-Canadian homeland defense exercises. F-16s from Eareckson covered the southern part of the Alaska theater of operations, while F-35s and F-16s from Eielson Air Force Base covered its northwestern part. Canadian CF-18s flew from Cold Lake Base to cover the northern direction.

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Alaska NORAD Region commander Lieutenant General Robert Davis said the operation confirmed the ability to deploy forces to a remote airfield, sustain alert duty, rapidly launch aircraft, and integrate US and Canadian forces. While at Eareckson, the military also certified an aircraft arresting system for F-16s.

Plans in the Mariana Islands

At the end of October, the US Air Force also released a proposal for future operations on Rota, Saipan, and Tinian in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. The military said it would examine the potential effects of conducting up to 1,500, and potentially more than 1,800, aviation operations per year at these airfields, including takeoffs and landings.

The exercises could be held several times a year for several weeks, involving up to 1,000 service members at each airfield, up to 550,000 gallons of fuel, munitions, and temporary infrastructure. Studies of the social, economic, and environmental impacts of these plans are due to be completed by mid-2028. On Tinian, the Air Force has been restoring the former North Field base since late 2023; in mid-2025, it was designated a semi-permanent contingency site for Andersen Air Force Base on Guam.

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