US loses measles elimination status — Live Science

According to Live Science, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) determined that the United States has lost its measles elimination status. This means that domestic transmission of the virus in the country has become significant and prolonged.

The United States officially eliminated measles in 2000: at that time, no continuous domestic transmission of the virus had been recorded in the country for more than a year. Cases imported by travelers occasionally caused local outbreaks, but they had not previously led to sustained spread of the infection within the country.

Outbreaks in 2025–2026

The reassessment of the status came after a series of major outbreaks that began in January 2025. Nearly 2,300 measles cases were recorded in the United States in 2025, and nearly 5,412 confirmed cases in 2026. Both figures may be underestimated, according to the publication.

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To prevent major outbreaks, at least 95% of the population must have immunity to measles acquired through vaccination or prior illness. In the 2025–2026 school year, only 10 states reported kindergarten child vaccination rates exceeding this threshold.

Conditions for restoring the status

Experts link the decline in vaccination coverage to cuts in funding and staffing for the public health system, as well as decreasing trust in vaccines and scientific expertise. Measles can have severe consequences, including long-term disability or death.

According to state health authorities, eight measles-related deaths were recorded in 2026. Federal authorities have not yet confirmed some of these cases. To restore its measles elimination status, the United States must prevent continuous transmission of the virus within the country for 12 months.

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