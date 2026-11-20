The United States has imposed sanctions on three individuals and two companies that US authorities link to scam centres in Southeast Asia. The restrictions are the latest step against networks connected to Chinese-born businessman Chen Zhi, South China Morning Post reports.

Sanctions against companies in Cambodia

Among those sanctioned is Cambodian national Zhao Hui. According to the US Treasury Department, he owned a scam compound that primarily targeted residents of the United States and Europe through virtual currency investment scams. The department says Zhao was directly involved in the centre's operations and managed its lease.

In the US Office of Foreign Assets Control's sanctions list, Zhao is also listed as a person with alternative Chinese citizenship, with Harbin indicated as his place of birth. The US Treasury said he leased another scam centre from Prince Group and paid protection fees to its leader, Chen Zhi.

The sanctions also target Cambodian construction company Bei Fang Bo Lin Construction Decoration Co., Ltd. and consulting firm ZHZ Investment Consulting Co., Ltd. Zhao heads both companies.

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Leaders of a structure in Myanmar

Separately, the United States added two senior leaders of the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army in Myanmar to its sanctions list: commander-in-chief Saw Shwe Wah, who has held the post since December 2025, and Colonel Saw A Wan. The latter is responsible for security in the Three Pagodas area near the border with Thailand.

The US Treasury Department said representatives of this structure not only provide security for scam compounds and allow them to operate, but also take part in violence against victims of human trafficking held in such centres.

According to US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott, scam centres in Southeast Asia, most of which are controlled by Chinese organised crime groups, stole about $18.2 billion from Americans in 2025. Despite increased countermeasures by the United States and China, such groups continue to operate in Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos.

In January, Cambodia arrested Chen Zhi at Beijing's request and extradited him to China. US prosecutors separately charged him with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. In the same month, Cambodia revoked Chen Zhi's citizenship.

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