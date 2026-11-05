The United States has imposed sanctions on the Chinese companies China National Electronic Import and Export Company (CEIEC) and Beijing H&C Technologies, accusing them of supplying equipment and components to the Cuban military. This was reported by the South China Morning Post.

According to the US Department of State, both companies worked with the Cuban military procurement company Sociedad Mercantil Duna and supplied it with military goods in 2026. CEIEC, the US side claims, signed a contract with Duna to export components for equipment used by Cuba’s Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces.

Washington’s allegations

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Cuba’s foreign allies supply military equipment that supports its armed forces and enables repression. He also called Cuba “a beachhead for a global coalition of hostile anti-American forces” that, he said, threaten the United States, spy against it and plan actions against US interests.

CEIEC, founded in 1980 and based in Beijing, is a subsidiary of the state-owned China Electronics Corporation. The company operates in defense and dual-use technologies, public security, cybersecurity and information systems. Beijing H&C Technologies, which Washington considers a subsidiary of CETC International, supplies electronic and security equipment, including intrusion sensors and anti-theft alarm controllers.

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At the same time, the US statement and fact sheet did not specify the equipment involved, disclose the value of the transactions or provide supporting documents for these allegations.

Restrictions and expansion of sanctions

The sanctions were imposed under a US order issued in May, which provides for restrictions over repression in Cuba and threats to the national security and foreign policy of the United States. They block the companies’ property and interests in property within US jurisdiction and generally prohibit US persons from conducting transactions with them without specific authorization or an exemption.

The US Department of the Treasury simultaneously expanded the list of sectors of the Cuban economy in which foreign businesses may face sanctions. Electronics, manufacturing, the maritime sector and technology were added to it. Separately, Washington had already sanctioned Sociedad Mercantil Duna in August over its role in importing military goods from China and Russia.

CEIEC has also been under US sanctions since November 2020. At that time, US authorities said the company had assisted the Venezuelan government in restricting internet services, digital surveillance and cyber operations against political opponents.

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