On November 18, the United States imposed sanctions on three individuals in Lebanon and three entities as part of a campaign against networks linked to Iranian proxy groups. As The Jerusalem Post reports, the restrictions were announced by the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.

Who was included on the list

The sanctions targeted the Ta’awanu charitable association, which Washington described as linked to Hezbollah, its founder, as well as two Lebanese brothers. The US side said the brothers had assisted the group.

According to the US Treasury Department, Ta’awanu directs funds from foreign donors to Hezbollah. The department also claims that the organization’s activities provide cover for the group’s operations in pilot zones designated under an agreement between the United States, Lebanon, and Israel in June.

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US Treasury Department’s position

Under the terms of the agreement, Israeli forces were to leave the designated pilot zones, while the Lebanese Armed Forces were to enter them to ensure security and guarantee the absence of Hezbollah fighters and weapons there. The US Treasury Department said Ta’awanu’s work obstructs disarmament and the Lebanese government’s efforts to protect these areas under the cover of humanitarian aid.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington would not tolerate attempts by the Iranian regime to influence Lebanon through proxy groups such as Hezbollah and would continue to counter the financing of these forces.

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