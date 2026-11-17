At a conference of the Global Framework on Chemicals in Geneva, Switzerland, the United States blocked consensus on a three-year Gender Action Plan. The document provides for the collection of health data disaggregated by sex, tracking differences in exposure to toxic substances, and protecting women workers in female-dominated sectors, including the textile industry and healthcare, Health Policy Watch reports.

The US delegation stated that current US policy is to remove gender-related terms from UN documents. Washington demanded that such wording be replaced with references to binary biological sex categories and refused to support the plan. Argentina, the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — and Saudi Arabia joined the blockade.

Risks for pregnant women and children

The discussion took place against the backdrop of a joint assessment by the World Health Organization and the UN Environment Programme on endocrine-disrupting substances. The report states that phthalates, bisphenols and other plastic additives can pass through the placenta and accumulate in fetal tissues. Such compounds are also regularly detected in blood, breast milk and umbilical cord blood.

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The authors analyzed studies of hundreds of synthetic substances found in consumer goods, packaging and industrial plastics. The report links their exposure to reduced fertility, impaired brain development, endometriosis, thyroid disorders, childhood obesity, metabolic liver disease and hormone-sensitive cancers. According to researchers’ estimates, related global health costs exceed $1.1 trillion per year.

Negotiations to continue informally

More than 350,000 industrial chemicals are registered worldwide, but only a small share of them has been tested for the ability to disrupt the hormonal system. Report co-author Laura Vandenberg stated that the available biological data are already sufficient to introduce broader restrictions without waiting for new research.

Due to objections from four delegations, acting conference president Magdalena Friedrich abandoned plans to create a formal contact group. Instead, the chair proposed informal closed consultations, and 24 delegations were asked to participate. Negotiators are expected to agree on wording before the conference’s final decisions are adopted on Friday.

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