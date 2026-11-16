US records gas flows to liquefaction terminals — OilPrice

In the United States, pipeline flows of natural gas to gas liquefaction facilities reached a record 21.8 billion cubic feet on November 14. This is 12% higher than in the same period last year, OilPrice reports, citing BloombergNEF data.

Growth in flows to terminals

According to BloombergNEF, the estimated volume of gas delivered by pipeline to the Golden Pass project also set a record. Flows to Sabine Pass became the highest since April 2026.

Several new US projects increased capacity, while existing liquefaction trains raised overseas shipments. Europe and Asia are competing for spot cargoes of liquefied natural gas that do not need to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Situation on the European market

OilPrice notes that the war in Iran has significantly reduced exports of liquefied gas from Qatar, whose supplies to Europe and Asia pass through the Strait of Hormuz. According to the US Energy Information Administration, US LNG exports averaged 17.4 billion cubic feet per day in the first half of the year, 23% higher than in the same period of 2025.

The European market is entering the winter season without Qatari supplies, amid a planned ban on imports of Russian LNG from January 1, 2027, and low gas stocks. As of November 14, European gas storage facilities were 70.5% full, below the five-year average for that date, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe data. QatarEnergy extended its force majeure regime on supplies at least until the end of December 2026.

Read us on