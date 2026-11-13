The United States said that Nigeria has not made sufficient progress in stopping attacks on Christian communities and called on the country's authorities to accelerate security operations and ensure that those responsible are held accountable. Assistant US Secretary of State for African Affairs Frank Garcia stated this during a US Congress hearing on violence in Nigeria, Anadolu Agency reports.

Washington's assessment

Garcia acknowledged that Nigerian authorities are taking steps in response to Washington's concerns. At the same time, he said that these measures have not yet produced tangible results. He noted that Nigeria's security system capabilities are still developing and are not being used effectively or quickly enough.

The hearing took place after US President Donald Trump designated Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) in October, amid allegations of religious persecution and violence against Christian communities.

Questions over security measures

Republican Congressman Riley Moore questioned the Nigerian government's efforts to eliminate armed group strongholds and kidnappers' camps, particularly in Benue and Plateau states. He also noted that these states were not included in a new initiative to establish a forest guard, despite prolonged attacks.

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Moore added that one thousand guards approved by the president for Plateau State have still not been deployed. In his view, Washington should maintain Nigeria's CPC status until the country demonstrates progress in countering violence.

Joint working group

As examples of continuing violence, Garcia cited attacks on Christian communities in Kaduna State in July, as well as killings in Plateau State in August and September. According to him, the United States and Nigeria have established a joint working group to monitor Abuja's commitments, including strengthening security in vulnerable communities, responding more quickly to early warnings, enhancing accountability mechanisms, and expanding military cooperation.

The United States has also provided training and equipment to police units responsible for protecting vulnerable communities, expanded the exchange of biometric information to identify suspects, and worked with Nigerian financial institutions to counter the financing of terrorist networks. The American side expects noticeable improvements in the protection of civilians, prosecution of those responsible, and the safe voluntary return of internally displaced persons.

Garcia also noted that Nigeria's security system remains overstretched and access to justice is limited in parts of the Middle Belt region.

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