A US military official told The Jerusalem Post that earlier that day, US fighter jets used precision-guided munitions to strike a missile launch site of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Iran’s Qeshm Island. According to him, the strike was carried out in self-defense.

Statement by the US official

The official said that the US actions were a response to IRGC aggression which, he claimed, was directed against US personnel and facilities. No other details regarding the strike or its consequences were provided in the report.

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Position of Central Command

According to the official, US Central Command maintains a high level of vigilance and full readiness to protect Americans in the region. The Jerusalem Post marked its report as developing.

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