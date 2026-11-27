US Central Command said that US forces disabled the Palau-flagged bulk carrier M/V Pacific Archer in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday. According to Anadolu Agency, the vessel allegedly attempted to breach the maritime blockade after leaving the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas.

Strike on the vessel's stern

US Central Command reported that a US military aircraft used precision-guided munitions against the stern section of the Pacific Archer. According to the command, the strike disabled the vessel's propulsion system, while civilian crew members were not injured.

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The US military also said that the bulk carrier ignored several warnings while attempting to pass through regional waters. The command urged mariners operating in the Gulf of Oman and on the approaches to the Strait of Hormuz to comply with blockade warnings issued by US forces.

US Central Command data

Washington imposed a maritime blockade on Iranian shipping amid the war with Iran. US Central Command claims that 158 commercial vessels changed course after complying with its instructions, while six vessels were disabled for refusing to comply with blockade orders. Iranian officials did not comment on the situation.

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