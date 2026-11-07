On November 7, the US State Department urged Americans in the Middle East to exercise increased vigilance. The department said there was an elevated threat of armed attacks by Yemen’s Houthis, whom the US describes as backed by Iran.

State Department warning

The warning, published on the social media platform X, also mentioned Iran’s efforts directed at US government officials in the region. As Anadolu Agency reports, the department provided no details about the stated threats and did not specify their nature.

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Possible travel disruptions

The State Department advised US citizens to take into account the possibility of flight cancellations, airspace closures and other disruptions to travel in the region. The advisory was addressed to Americans who were in the Middle East at the time it was published. The statement did not specify which countries in the region could face such disruptions or when they might occur.

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