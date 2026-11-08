The US State Department has called on other countries to coordinate action against North Korea’s illicit cyber activities following a large-scale cryptocurrency theft in the Binance incident. As Korea Herald reports, the State Department stressed that governments must counter cyber threats from North Korea and restrict Pyongyang’s illicit revenues.

Call for sanctions pressure

The statement was made in response to an inquiry about possible coordination between Washington and Seoul on additional sanctions. Earlier, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation linked the cryptocurrency theft to North Korean entities.

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A State Department spokesperson also said that all UN member states must ensure the implementation of existing sanctions and take active measures to prevent North Korea from financing illicit programs to develop weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles. According to the spokesperson, coordinated unilateral sanctions remain an effective tool for cutting off financial flows that support weapons proliferation.

South Korea’s position

An official from South Korea’s Ministry of Unification previously said that Seoul had not yet begun discussions on sanctions related to the incident, as the circumstances of the theft had not been definitively established. At the same time, South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is conducting an internal review of possible additional steps, including unilateral cyber sanctions, but has not yet made a decision.

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