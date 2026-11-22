The United States has asked Nvidia for explanations regarding the sale of chips to China and wants to determine who at the company was responsible for compliance. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said this on November 22 during CBS's Face the Nation program. As the South China Morning Post reports, US authorities have already contacted Nvidia's interim management, key directors and the company's lawyers.

Answers on compliance

According to Bessent, Nvidia must provide answers promptly, as US authorities seek to understand the company's corporate culture. He also said that the chipmaker's board of directors is clarifying the circumstances and, in his view, should provide substantive and comprehensive explanations.

The secretary stressed the need to establish exactly who was responsible for compliance at Nvidia. The United States also wants to determine at what level of the business people knew about the circumstances under review: among rank-and-file employees, management or top leadership.

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Restrictions for China

Several days after the resignation of former Nvidia chief Jensen Huang, the administration of US President Donald Trump introduced a rule that further restricts China's access to advanced artificial intelligence chips from companies such as Nvidia. This happened ahead of Trump's trip to China for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

On Friday, Trump said he would like Huang to apologize and return to Nvidia. Bessent responded that more information was needed to assess the situation. Nvidia board chairman Harvey Jones said the board would not rehire Huang.

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