The US Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on Iranian oil traders and intermediaries linked to the authorities, whom Washington accuses of helping Tehran sell oil abroad and misappropriate the proceeds. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Who was added to the sanctions list

The restrictions target former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps intelligence officer Mohammad Javad Bavan, Majid Taj, Mohammadhossein Sarvati, and Mojtaba Arabnejad. The US Treasury said that Bavan and Taj run a network that sells oil from Iranian reserves while owing the government billions of dollars.

According to the US department, Sarvati held senior positions in companies managed by Sepehr Energy Jahan Nama Pars Company. The United States had previously described this company as a front entity. Arabnejad was accused in Washington of procuring aviation parts and acquiring weapons for the Iranian military.

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Washington's statements on oil revenues

The sanctions became part of Operation Economic Outcast and were imposed under two US executive orders: concerning Iran's oil, petrochemical, and aviation sectors, as well as under counterterrorism authorities.

The US Treasury also claims that no oil has been loaded onto vessels since the operation began and that there are no vessels carrying Iranian oil outside the US military blockade. The US State Department said that the four sanctioned individuals are illegally selling oil to finance the Iranian military and support terrorism. The department also described Mahan Air as an airline that Iran uses to move weapons and fighters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force.

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