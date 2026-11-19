The United States has imposed sanctions on the Italian mafia organization ’Ndrangheta, the Australian biker group Comanchero Outlaw Motorcycle Gang, and a number of individuals associated with them. The US Treasury Department said these entities helped Mexican cartels traffic drugs illegally, Anadolu Agency reports.

The US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed the restrictions under an executive order aimed at combating the spread of illicit drugs and the means of their production.

Sanctions against ’Ndrangheta

Angelo Filomeni, whom the US agency describes as the head of the Toronto cell of ’Ndrangheta, was added to the sanctions list. Cosimo Filomeni, Francesco Commisso, Rocco Remo Commisso, and Vincenzo DeMaria were also sanctioned.

According to the US Treasury Department, these four are members of the Toronto Camera di Controllo, a body that settles internal disputes and makes key organizational decisions. Luigi Vescio Sr., his wife Rose Vescio, and their children Luigi Vescio Jr. and Laura Vescio were also added to the list. The US side claims that the Vescio network includes three Canadian funeral homes and a limousine service.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The US Treasury Department said that ’Ndrangheta operates in more than 80 countries and, according to some estimates, controls nearly 80% of Europe’s cocaine trade. The organization was already designated under the US Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Sanctions Act in 2008.

Ties to the Sinaloa Cartel

Regarding Comanchero, the US agency said that the group cooperated with cartels already under US sanctions, including the Sinaloa Cartel. According to the Treasury Department, this was done to move multi-hundred-kilogram shipments of cocaine to the United States, Australia, and Europe.

Named Comanchero leaders Alexander Varela Villar and Allan John Norman Meehan were also added to the sanctions list. The US Treasury Department claims that the Toronto cell of ’Ndrangheta laundered illicit proceeds through the financial systems of the United States and Canada.

Read us on