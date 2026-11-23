The US Department of the Treasury has imposed sanctions on more than two dozen exchange companies, front companies and individuals linked to Iran’s shadow banking network. According to the Jerusalem Post, the restrictions were announced as part of Operation Economic Outcast.

Intermediaries in several countries

The sanctions target financial intermediaries operating in Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Hong Kong. The US Treasury said these networks move billions of dollars through the international financial system. According to the department, this gives Iranian companies access to foreign currency, enables them to pay for imports and receive export revenues despite existing US sanctions.

Who was added to the list

Sanctioned entities include the Iran Currency and Gold Exchange Center. According to the US Treasury’s assessment, it brings together Iranian exporters receiving foreign currency with importers who need it and facilitates trade worth tens of billions of dollars annually.

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The United States also added Dubai-based H N B Trading to the sanctions list. US authorities claim that it helped arrange payment for the charter of a vessel for a company linked to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran. The US State Department said Tehran also uses such networks to finance arms procurement and support armed groups in the Middle East.

The sanctions were imposed under existing US executive orders concerning Iran’s financial and metals sectors, as well as counterterrorism authorities. They provide for the blocking of the property and property interests of sanctioned persons in the United States, as well as property in the possession or control of US persons.

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