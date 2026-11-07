The United States has imposed sanctions on eight Canadian companies providing currency exchange and digital asset transaction services. The US Treasury Department said the entities allegedly helped the Iranian government move assets into and out of Iran, Anadolu Agency reports.

Allegations of work with Iranian entities

The US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said the sanctions were part of Operation Economic Outcast. They were imposed under Executive Order 13902, targeting Iran's digital asset sector.

According to the US agency, the companies exchanged Iranian rials and other currencies for digital assets. Many of them were also accused of interacting with sanctioned Iranian cryptocurrency exchanges and addresses linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The sanctions list includes Diverse Trade Inc, operating as Million Exchange; 1380079 BC Limited, operating as Amin Exchange; Top PC Technician Inc; NIA Nations Currency Ltd; 2397639 Ontario Ltd, operating as Farah Exchange; CCC Inc; B Galaxy Inc, operating as Cryptoyal; and Darvish Exchange.

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Links to the Ryan Wedding case

The US Treasury Department also said that addresses associated with Million Exchange transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars in equivalent value to addresses the agency links to the IRGC or terrorism financing. Addresses associated with Farah Exchange, according to the agency, transferred millions of dollars in digital assets to addresses associated with Canadian drug trafficker Ryan Wedding, who is also under sanctions.

US authorities claim that Wedding, who was detained in January, used exchange companies in the Vancouver and Toronto areas to launder billions of dollars in drug-trafficking proceeds. According to the US Treasury Department, Amin Exchange allegedly laundered drug-trafficking proceeds for him in Vancouver, converting cash into digital assets for subsequent transfers abroad.

The sanctions were coordinated with the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, Canada's financial intelligence unit FINTRAC, and the US Drug Enforcement Administration. The US State Department said that some of the companies changed their names and addresses to avoid detection.

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