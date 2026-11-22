The US Department of Education is preparing changes to the accreditation rules for colleges and universities. Accrediting bodies will have to assess whether institutions’ policies promote intellectual diversity and the free exchange of ideas. Accreditation is necessary for educational institutions to access federal funding and student aid programs, The Hill reports.

New accreditation requirements

According to the department, the final rules will require accrediting bodies to assess institutional policies that prioritize intellectual diversity and the free exchange of ideas. The department said this is intended to ensure that students have access to a broad range of views.

Ellen Keast, communications director for the deputy education secretary, said the new standards do not establish specific policies for universities and do not give the department authority to control speech. According to her, the changes are intended to support an open exchange of opinions, academic freedom, and a culture of open inquiry.

Concerns over autonomy

Antoinette Flores, vice president for federal policy and government engagement at the Council for Higher Education Accreditation, warned that the new rules could turn accreditation into a mechanism for federal influence over universities’ internal decisions. She noted that the practical implementation of the standards will depend on how the Department of Education interprets and enforces them.

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Jeremy Bauer-Wolf, investigations manager for the higher education program at the New America think tank, called the regulation overly broad because, in his view, it covers issues not directly related to accreditation.

Last year, the Trump administration said that Columbia University had violated federal anti-discrimination laws and recommended that its accrediting body revoke the institution’s accreditation. The body did not do so.

Potential challenges

The changes are set to take effect in July unless they are challenged. Edward Conroy, director of policy and stakeholder engagement at the Alliance for Higher Education, noted that the rules could be challenged in court or through Congress. Flores also stressed the tight deadlines for accrediting agencies, which need to complete their own procedures for updating standards.

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