In the United States, telecommunications company RETN has been barred from operating in US networks. The company and its successors must, from January 1, 2027, dismantle and remove all equipment that they directly or through third parties provided or installed in US networks. RETN must also stop providing services to persons in the United States.

Commerce Department decision

The restrictions were announced by the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security in a document published in the Federal Register on November 27. The agency said RETN poses “undue and unacceptable risks” identified by a 2019 executive order concerning hostile foreign companies in the information technology sector.

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Company operations

As Channel NewsAsia reports, Reuters was unable to immediately obtain a comment from RETN. On its website, the company describes itself as a “Eurasian network” and states that its cables connect Europe and Asia through Russia. In a 2013 RETN press release, the company was described as one of Russia’s leading wholesale telecommunications and backbone providers.

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