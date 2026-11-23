Indian metallurgical company Tata Steel announced the acquisition of a 26.4% stake in APL Apollo, the country’s largest manufacturer of structural steel pipes and tubes, for 155.1 billion rupees, or $1.67 billion. As CNBC reports, the stake will be acquired from APL Apollo’s existing shareholders at a price of 2,100 rupees per share.

Open offer

Tata Steel will also make an open offer to buy an additional 26% of APL Apollo shares at 2,301.40 rupees per share. If the offer is successful, Tata Steel’s stake in the pipe manufacturer will reach 52.38%, giving it control of the company.

According to Tata Steel, the deal is expected to increase the company’s level of integration in the downstream products segment to about 53% from 35%. The company expects higher product value addition, an improved product mix, and an expanded presence in higher-margin segments.

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Capacity expansion

APL Apollo said that following the deal, it intends to more than double its capacity in the downstream steel segment, from 7.5 million tonnes to 15.5 million tonnes. The expansion is planned to be completed by 2035. It includes about 9 million tonnes of annual steel pipe production capacity and approximately 6.5 million tonnes of colour-coated products.

After the transaction was announced, Tata Steel shares fell by nearly 5% on Monday, while APL Apollo shares lost more than 10% at the start of trading. Tata Steel has annual crude steel production capacity of more than 35 million tonnes and operates in India, Europe, and Thailand.

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