The condition of Australian MP Helen Haines has improved from critical to serious but stable, Melbourne’s Alfred Hospital reported. On Saturday morning, the medical facility said she was in stable condition after more than four days in hospital.

Hit near the MP’s office

On Monday, Haines sustained critical injuries when a car struck her near her electorate office. According to ABC News, she lost both legs as a result of the incident.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Police version and charges

Police say the incident may have been a deliberate attack. Law enforcement officers say the case involves 43-year-old Tarrawingee resident Brendan Nugent, who has been charged with several offences.

ABC News did not provide details of the specific charges. The investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.

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