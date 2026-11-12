Chinese company Star Vision has signed an agreement in Beijing with Oman’s Oman Lens to create a system of 20 satellites with onboard artificial intelligence for Oman. They will process images directly in orbit and detect, in real time, vessels and floods, among other things, the South China Morning Post reports.

Agreement signed in Beijing

The agreement was signed last week during the state visit of Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq to China. According to Star Vision, the project is worth more than $200 million, though the company did not disclose the exact contract amount.

Star Vision’s head of the Oman project, Liao Zhenhua, called the agreement the largest and most expensive among Chinese private space companies’ contracts when assessed by the number of satellites in a single deal. The package of agreements also provides for the establishment in Oman of a satellite assembly and testing center, a joint space artificial intelligence laboratory, training for 1,000 local specialists, and scholarships for 30 Omanis in master’s and doctoral programs in China.

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Data processing in orbit

Each satellite, about the size of a washing machine, will have computers with AI-based software. They will identify objects in images such as vessels, buildings, and bridges. According to Liao, only useful information will be transmitted to Earth, which is expected to save communication channel bandwidth and speed up emergency response.

The project continues work on the Omani OL-1 satellite with an onboard AI processor, which Star Vision helped develop two years ago. Two more spacecraft are under development and may be launched early next year. The remaining satellites are planned to be placed into orbit in batches, with upgrades as technology develops. They will include an educational satellite created jointly with Sultan Qaboos University.

Manufacturing and launch in China

The parties will jointly design the spacecraft, but they will be manufactured mainly using Chinese components and launched from China. After checks in orbit, Oman will take ownership of the satellites and manage them and the data.

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