Starbucks has engaged banks to prepare for a possible multibillion-dollar sale of its business in Japan. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters and Bloomberg.

Banks and potential investors

According to Bloomberg, the company is working with, among others, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley. Starbucks has already begun gauging interest in the asset among strategic and financial investors, people familiar with the matter told the agency.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reuters noted that it was unable to immediately independently confirm the Bloomberg report. This concerns a potential sale, not a concluded deal.

Valuation of the Japanese business

In September, Reuters reported that Starbucks was considering selling a majority stake in its Japanese unit. According to the agency's estimate, a potential deal could value Starbucks' largest overseas market, where the company directly operates its outlets, at about $3 billion.

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