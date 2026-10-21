Starbucks Hong Kong apologized to a South Korean customer after a branch of the chain at Hong Kong International Airport printed Kimchi instead of the surname Kim on his coffee cups. The incident occurred on the evening of October 11 at the Departures West Hall branch near boarding gate No. 61, Korea Herald reports.

Writing on the cups

The 38-year-old man, who asked to be identified only by his surname, Kim, was buying coffee with his wife before their flight to Seoul. The order was called under the surname Kim, so he collected the drinks without checking the writing on the cups. The customer noticed the error while waiting to board his flight.

The man returned to the branch to receive an explanation. According to him, the employee who took the order apologized and said that she had mistakenly entered the wrong name and had no intention of offending the customer. Kim asked to speak to the shift manager because he doubted that replacing the surname Kim with Kimchi could have been accidental.

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The company's position

The shift manager, surnamed Yu, showed the customer the cashier screen and explained that the employee had entered Kim but accidentally selected Kimchi while viewing the options. According to Kim, after examining the interface, he doubted that such a selection could have occurred automatically, since, in his view, it required additional data entry.

Six days after Korea Herald's inquiry, Starbucks Hong Kong sent the outlet a written apology. The company said it does not tolerate discriminatory or disrespectful behavior, had contacted the customer to apologize personally, and would strengthen internal employee training to prevent similar incidents.

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