Old wind and solar power plants in the United Kingdom could receive nearly £9bn in market revenue and subsidies in the next financial year due to high electricity prices. As The Guardian reports, this concerns facilities commissioned between 2003 and 2014 and connected to the old state support scheme for renewable energy.

Revenue from the market and subsidies

According to calculations by the independent research project Energy Competitiveness Unit, such projects could receive £4.5bn in subsidies and £4.2bn in revenue from wholesale electricity sales. Nearly one-third of British wind and solar farms using the old Renewables Obligation scheme may be eligible for increased subsidy payments.

According to ECU, developers’ expected revenues will be about 50% higher than before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, after which gas prices rose sharply. Under the Renewables Obligation scheme, producers receive payments in addition to wholesale market revenue, so higher gas prices also increase subsidy costs for renewable energy.

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Proposal to move to fixed contracts

Energy Competitiveness Unit believes that the old support scheme should be reformed to reduce electricity system costs in the short and medium term. ECU Director Andrew O’Brien said that due to rising wholesale prices, many developers are receiving significantly more than they could reasonably have expected when making investment decisions.

The government previously announced its intention to shift three-quarters of the costs under the Renewables Obligation scheme from household bills to general taxation starting in April 2026. The government also warned that old generating facilities could face higher windfall taxes unless they move to a new contract with a partially fixed subsidy.

Under ECU’s alternative model, a full transition by generators to fixed-price contracts could reduce electricity costs by £3.8bn next year and by £9.2bn over 10 years. RenewableUK Chief Executive Tara Singh, meanwhile, said that renewable generation helps contain bills by displacing more expensive gas from the energy system.

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