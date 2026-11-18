Startup BrightAI has raised $97 million in a new funding round led by Smith Point Capital. GE Vernova, Cobalt Capital, Marlinspike Partners, Zero Infinity Partners, as well as existing investors Khosla Ventures, Inspired Capital, and Upfront Ventures also participated in the round, Fortune reports. According to a source familiar with the matter cited by the publication, BrightAI's valuation following the round is $750 million, while its total capital raised has increased to $184 million.

Sensors instead of scheduled inspections

BrightAI develops the Stateful platform for continuous infrastructure condition monitoring. It combines sensors on utility poles, pipelines, compressors, and tanks with autonomous robots, drones, and wearable AI assistants for field workers.

Company founder Alex Hawkinson believes that operators of energy, water, and pipeline systems still largely rely on periodic inspections by personnel. According to him, between 50% and 70% of such visits do not identify problems, while critical failures can occur between scheduled inspections.

The company says its system operates at more than 50,000 sites and processes tens of trillions of sensor readings. BrightAI names GE Vernova, Reworld, Osmose Utilities Services, Azuria Water Solutions, Kodiak Gas Services, and Diamondback Energy among its clients. Hawkinson estimates that clients can identify problems, on average, 51 days before an incident that could otherwise become catastrophic.

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International expansion

BrightAI plans to direct the new funds primarily toward international expansion. The company estimates that nearly 60% of its addressable market is located outside North America. BrightAI is also opening overseas offices after doubling its workforce in 2025.

The company said it surveyed 12,158 operators across 16 industries: according to its data, 98% of respondents do not have sufficient information about the condition of their assets. BrightAI estimates the potential annual impact from reducing unnecessary site visits, labor costs, and emergency repairs at more than $7.5 trillion. This is the company's own calculation.

GE Vernova is already a BrightAI client and invested in the new round. BrightAI's release states that GE Vernova will use the platform in its Power, Wind, and Electrification businesses. Hawkinson also said that onboarding a new client previously took two to three years but now takes less than six months.

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