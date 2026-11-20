Programming startup Cognition AI is in talks over a new funding round that could value it at $75 billion. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia, which published a Reuters report.

Bloomberg News data

According to Bloomberg News, the talks became known on November 20. The publication cited people familiar with the matter. Reuters is the source of the report published by Channel NewsAsia.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Status of the possible round

These are negotiations, not a signed or completed deal. The $75 billion figure is cited as a possible valuation of the company within the discussed round. The brief report does not specify the possible amount to be raised, potential investors, the timing of the round, or Cognition AI’s position on these talks. The report also contains no company comment and does not state whether the parties have reached any agreements.

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