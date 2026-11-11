In the United Kingdom, artificial intelligence chip startup Fractile has raised $720 million in a Series C funding round. The company, based in London and Bristol, was valued at $7 billion, making it one of the country’s most valuable technology startups, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Round investors

The round was led by Thrive Capital, Founders Fund, Lightspeed and Redpoint. Other investors include Google’s venture arm CapitalG, BlackRock, DST Global, Elad Gil, Balderton, SV Angel, the UK Sovereign AI Fund and the British Business Bank. The UK government also participated in the financing.

Fractile develops chips for AI inference — the process during which artificial intelligence models generate responses. The company says its technology is intended to deliver faster performance while reducing energy consumption and costs.

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UK AI infrastructure

The investment demonstrated support for the United Kingdom’s efforts to build its own AI infrastructure rather than relying solely on foreign providers of computing capacity. At the same time, it reflects investor interest in companies developing AI hardware — a market dominated by Nvidia and several Asian semiconductor manufacturers.

UK AI Minister Kanishka Narayan said the country seeks to retain more of the jobs, investment and economic value created by its scientific and technological developments. According to him, the government intends to change the situation in which technologies and industries created on the basis of British ideas have developed in other countries.

Fractile plans to release its first commercial chip next year. The United Kingdom already has chip developer Arm, whose technologies are used in billions of devices, but its semiconductor manufacturing is significantly smaller than that of the United States and Asian countries.

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