Vals, a San Francisco-based U.S. artificial intelligence evaluation startup, found that models from Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, DeepSeek and other companies could be induced to label potential targets for strikes in satellite and drone imagery. Such labels included civilians, schools and soldiers who appeared to be surrendering. As TechCrunch reports, model refusals could often be bypassed by presenting a combat scenario as part of a game.

Testing on imagery from Ukraine and Iran

Vals researchers simulated scenarios in which AI analyzed artificially created images and real satellite and drone footage from Ukraine and Iran. The models were not asked to directly make strike decisions: according to the researchers, systems usually rejected such requests. Instead, they were asked to mark potential targets or report whether people were visible in the images.

In some simulations, after a positive response, the models were shown the consequences of a hypothetical strike. Vals noted that the results of such requests could potentially be used by autonomous weapons systems, although the models themselves did not make decisions on the use of force.

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Assessment of model safeguards

According to Vals, Anthropic’s models performed the worst in these simulated scenarios. At the same time, none of the tested systems performed particularly well: none of the researchers’ requests was blocked by a safety classifier, and direct refusals were infrequent. Even after refusing, the models often agreed to fulfill the request when the scenario was described as a game.

Anthropic representative Eduardo Maia Silva said that the examples cited in the study contradict the company’s rules. Anthropic also said it was developing additional safeguards, expanding internal testing and strengthening oversight of compliance with the rules. OpenAI stressed that it prohibits the use of public models to facilitate violence or unauthorized national security tasks, and is also developing additional protection against drone-related misuse.

Vals noted that delays in model operation and limited onboard computing capabilities on drones complicate the use of general-purpose AI systems for real-time targeting. At the same time, the researchers called the use of models for mass labeling of combat videos and creating training data for autonomous targeting systems a more immediate risk. The study concerned commercial models, rather than systems that companies could potentially provide to the military.

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