Stelco to recall 175 workers to Hamilton plant — Al Jazeera

Canadian steelmaker Stelco will return all 175 workers laid off from its Hamilton plant to work and pay them retroactively the standard wages they would have received during that period. The workers are to return on December 1 after the company reached agreements with a sufficient number of customers to resume finishing operations, Al Jazeera reports.

Government and union pressure

The announcement came after several weeks of confrontation involving workers, the union, the Canadian government and Stelco’s U.S. owner, Cleveland-Cliffs. Shortly before this, Canada’s Industry Minister Mélanie Joly said she would seek a court-ordered forced sale of Stelco if she did not receive a response from Cleveland-Cliffs management by the end of the day.

Ron Wells, president of the United Steelworkers Local 1005, welcomed the decision and linked it to pressure from workers, the union and the government. At a press conference, he called the layoffs illegal and immoral. Joly said the outcome demonstrates to investors how the rule of law works in Canada.

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Reasons for the layoffs

Cleveland-Cliffs, which acquired Stelco in 2024, announced in late September the possible layoff of up to 500 workers at facilities in Hamilton and Nanticoke, Ontario. The company cited weak demand and difficult market conditions for cold-rolled and coated steel products, which are used, among other things, in the production of automobiles and household appliances.

The owner also attributed Stelco’s financial difficulties to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canadian steel and competition from cheaper foreign steel. At the same time, Ottawa said the layoffs contradicted commitments Cleveland-Cliffs made when acquiring Stelco, including maintaining the number of unionized Canadian workers through 2029.

Cleveland-Cliffs said customers had agreed to support operations at the Hamilton facility, while the company complained about the federal government’s lack of response to shortcomings in the tariff response program. The company did not provide details of the agreements with customers.

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