In Greece, a nationwide strike by public sector workers and several private trade unions disrupted transport connections. The action halted ferry routes to the islands, morning and evening metro services, and suspended flights at some regional airports.

Sailors, transport and telecommunications workers joined the strike. Participants are demanding wage increases, the restoration of annual bonuses abolished during the debt crisis, and increased public spending on healthcare and education, Cyprus Mail reports.

Trade union demands

The strike was organized by Greece’s largest public sector workers’ union, ADEDY. Civil servants, including teachers and doctors at public hospitals, planned to hold demonstrations in Athens and other cities across the country.

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ADEDY said it is seeking a substantial pay rise to compensate for the loss of purchasing power. The union also pointed to rising prices, wage freezes, energy poverty and problems in the public healthcare and education systems.

Pressure from the cost of living

This is already the third strike action in several weeks. After the financial crisis of the previous decade, during which Greece received financial assistance packages worth about €280 billion, wages in the country rose and taxes fell. At the same time, many households are facing rising rents and an overall increase in the cost of living, including due to more expensive food and energy.

The government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis this year announced tax breaks and subsidies worth about €2.2 billion to support low-income people and pensioners. It also promised to pay a €500 Christmas bonus to around 700,000 civil servants starting in December 2027.

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