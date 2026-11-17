In Spain, a 24-hour strike by railway workers nearly paralyzed Madrid’s commuter services and caused mass train cancellations across the country. The disruptions affected more than 1.5 million regular passengers, Anadolu Agency reports.

Cancellations in Madrid and Catalonia

Trade unions called for a strike by workers of the state carrier Renfe, high-speed train operators Iryo and Ouigo, as well as several freight companies. Renfe said that train drivers did not provide the minimum required services: 97% of Madrid commuter trains scheduled to run during the morning rush hour were cancelled.

In the Catalan Rodalies network, 40% of trains scheduled for the strike period did not depart from stations. Renfe advised passengers to use alternative modes of transport. At the same time, sources in the SEMAF train drivers’ union told El País that drivers had not received their assignments personally, as the union says the rules require. SEMAF placed responsibility for the significant disruptions on Renfe.

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Union safety demands

The strike also affected long-distance services. Operators had cancelled in advance 90 of the 312 high-speed train departures scheduled for Tuesday. Renfe also announced the cancellation of another 12% of its high-speed and long-distance services that were due to operate under the minimum timetable.

The unions are demanding safety improvements following two fatal railway accidents. They say the government has failed to fulfill commitments made in February after the January 18 accident in Adamuz, southern Spain, in which 46 people were killed. Following the October 28 accident in Urdí, which claimed 69 lives, demands for action were renewed. The current strike took place after a train drivers’ strike on November 10, which also largely halted commuter services in Madrid and Barcelona.

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