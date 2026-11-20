Insurer UnitedHealth Group has sued the federal government over lowered star ratings for Medicare Advantage plans for 2027. As STAT News reports, the company is challenging the methodology used by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to calculate these indicators.

At least 15 lawsuits

UnitedHealth's lawsuit became at least the 15th challenge to the 2027 Medicare Advantage ratings. The company is the largest insurer in the Medicare Advantage program and provides coverage for more than 9 million people. The annual Medicare plan selection period ends on December 7.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

How the rating system works

The government rates Medicare Advantage plans on a scale from one to five stars. The rating is determined by medical examinations, customer satisfaction, and other indicators included in a complex formula.

Plans rated at least four stars receive bonus payments. Insurers argue in their lawsuits that the assessment methodology is inconsistent and improperly lowers their results below the threshold for receiving such payments.

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