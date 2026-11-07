Germany’s long-term care insurance system will use part of an additional state loan in November due to a strained financial situation. Der Spiegel reported this, citing the Ministry of Health. The exact amount of funds to be drawn this month has not yet been determined.

Additional funding through the end of the year

At the beginning of October, the Bundestag’s budget committee approved an additional loan of up to €700 million for the system. It was provided on top of the €3.2 billion loan already allocated for 2026. The funds will be paid out monthly as needed to compensate for liquidity shortfalls and ensure that the system meets its obligations through the end of the year.

Additional funding was not yet needed in October. At that time, €522 million from the initial €3.2 billion loan remained in the insurance system, and these funds were sufficient to make payments.

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Expenditure is rising faster than expected

At the end of August, the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds, which also represents long-term care insurance funds, stated that the system’s revenue would likely no longer be sufficient to fully finance services as early as October. This also applied to the situation taking into account the annual loan already provided.

Germany’s Finance Ministry explained in a letter to the budget committee that expenditure on benefits is increasing more sharply than expected due to a noticeable rise in the number of people requiring care.

Health Minister Carsten Linnemann, a representative of the Christian Democratic Union, submitted a package of measures to the Bundestag to stabilize the system’s finances in 2027 and avoid a general increase in contributions. It provides for spending restraint and additional revenue to cover a likely deficit of €7.6 billion. A separate commission is to prepare proposals for a broader structural reform.

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