At least two people were killed and another 10 were injured in a shooting in central Krakow, Poland, on Saturday. According to The Independent, officials reported this.

Shooting on the Main Market Square

Shots were fired on the city’s Main Market Square. Krakow City Council said that police were also conducting an operation on Dietla Street. At the time of the report, it was unknown whether law enforcement officers were making arrests in connection with the shooting.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Emergency services worked at the scene

Police and emergency services, including a medical helicopter, were operating near St. Mary’s Basilica. In a statement released shortly before 15:00 GMT, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that police were establishing the circumstances leading up to the attack and all of its details. The source provides no other details about the reasons for the shooting or possible persons involved.

Read us on