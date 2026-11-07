A shooting occurred in the historic center of Krakow, Poland, killing at least five people and injuring another 12, according to Polish media reports. The incident took place on November 7 near the Main Market Square, one of the country’s most visited tourist sites.

Shooting near the market square

According to Anadolu Agency, the shooting occurred shortly after 3:00 p.m. local time. TVN24, citing the fire service, reported five dead and 12 injured.

RMF FM radio reported that the attackers were driving a car along Sławkowska Street toward the square and shooting at people in the area. According to the broadcaster, a shop and a tram were also damaged.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Police are conducting an investigation

Emergency services arrived at the scene, and an air ambulance helicopter landed in the square. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said police were investigating the shooting and that he was receiving updates from the Interior Ministry.

Law enforcement authorities have not yet confirmed the identities of the attackers, their motives, or other circumstances of the incident.

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