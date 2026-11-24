Starting December 9, music streaming service Tidal will begin removing tracks it considers to be fully generated by artificial intelligence. As Variety reports, the platform said it would become the first music streaming service to completely ban such music.

New catalog rules

Robert Anderson, Tidal's head at parent company Block, wrote that over the past 90 days, 43% of tracks submitted for distribution on the platform had been identified as AI-generated. According to him, this requires more “radical” action.

Anderson said that by the beginning of the year, all compositions fully generated by AI should completely disappear from the catalog. He estimates that this will mean removing 29 million tracks, while the service will reject between 80,000 and 85,000 songs every day. He also said that 96% of AI-generated compositions have not received a single listen.

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Previous restrictions and competitors

About five months ago, Tidal announced that it would stop monetizing songs created using AI. Artists were required to label tracks as AI-generated or created with its assistance. The service also banned AI songs linked to fraudulent activity, including those that imitate well-known artists or may mislead listeners.

Spotify and Apple Music are taking different approaches. Apple Music said it intends to label tracks generated or created with the help of AI, while Spotify said it would label artists it considers AI creations as AI Persona. Spotify also said it removed 75 million spam or low-quality tracks from its catalog this year, and later removed 50 million such tracks from users' recommendations.

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