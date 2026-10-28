Students at the Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities in Abu Dhabi, UAE, helped pack 10,000 winter kits for Gaza’s civilian population. The kits contained a total of 70,000 items of warm clothing and heating supplies, The National reports.

Assistance before winter

The volunteer initiative was organized by the Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation in support of the UAE’s humanitarian mission for Gaza. Hamoud Al Afari, director of UAE aid operations in the Operation Chivalrous Knight campaign, said the students’ participation demonstrates the values of solidarity and generosity instilled in the younger generation.

In September, the UAE launched a winter initiative to provide warm clothing to one million people in the Gaza Strip. According to Al Afari, more than 131,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid worth a total of $4.16 billion have been delivered to Gaza since the start of the war in October 2023.

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Flights and food aid

This month, Dubai Humanitarian also launched an air bridge to deliver winter assistance. The first aircraft carrying essential items, including thermal blankets for UNICEF, arrived in Egypt’s El Arish, after which the cargo was transferred to Gaza.

The air bridge involves several flights by C-130 aircraft of the Dubai Air Wing, each carrying about nine tonnes of humanitarian cargo. At least three additional flights were planned to deliver blankets to children and other vulnerable groups.

Separately, the UAE this month began delivering food aid as part of the Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge initiative. At the Dubai World Trade Centre, volunteers and community members packed food kits for families and children in Gaza.

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