Students at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa, said while voting that water and electricity supplies in the Braamfontein area are irregular. Young voters who came to the polling station in the university sports hall named these issues among the priorities for elected government representatives, TimesLIVE reports.

Basic services for students

Twenty-five-year-old Siam Thanda Mashekila said she was pleased with young people’s active participation in voting, but was unsure whether political parties would fulfil their promises. According to her, elected government representatives should focus on electricity supply, water and street lighting.

She stressed that stable electricity is important for students who need safe places to study. Proper street lighting, she said, is also necessary for those returning home late.

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Outages in Braamfontein

Third-year law student Lebo Sebolao spoke about water and electricity outages in Braamfontein. She noted that the situation has frustrated her since she moved to Johannesburg in 2024, and that the disruptions also affect her study schedule.

According to the 20-year-old Sebolao, there had been neither water nor electricity in her accommodation since Tuesday. To get to the polling station, she had to travel to her home in southern Johannesburg to wash, and then return to Braamfontein. Another university student, Limako Malusi, also described the high cost of university education as a significant problem for young people, especially Black students.

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