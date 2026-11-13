Filip Ubović, a representative of Serbia’s victorious student movement Student List, said that the movement plans to halt arms trade with Israel. He said this in an interview with British journalist Aaron Bastani for the Novara Media podcast, Anadolu Agency reports.

Student List’s position

Responding to a question about Serbia’s future relations with Israel, Ubović called the situation in Gaza “a stain on humanity.” According to him, the movement’s program provides for halting arms trade with Israel.

The recently published foreign policy program of Student List also condemns Israel’s military actions in Gaza and provides for increased humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

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Drone assembly facility

Ubović also criticized the close ties of former Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić with Israel. He called the establishment in Serbia of a drone assembly facility in cooperation with an Israeli defense company unacceptable and called for this project to be stopped.

Vučić opened the drone assembly facility in September. Student List won the snap parliamentary elections on October 25, but Serbia’s new government has not yet been formally formed. No official decisions on suspending arms trade with Israel or halting the facility’s operations have been announced so far.

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