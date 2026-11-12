Subaru is developing the next generation of its four-cylinder boxer engine and aims to achieve 50% thermal efficiency for it. The company wants to improve the powertrain’s efficiency while retaining the engine layout characteristic of the brand, Motor1 reports.

Efficiency across a wider range

According to data presented by Subaru, the experimental engine has an operating range with high thermal efficiency that is approximately twice as wide as that of the current naturally aspirated engine the company uses in its hybrid models. The prototype is equipped with turbocharging and direct fuel injection, while the reference unit is naturally aspirated.

Engineers are working to increase airflow inside the cylinders so that the air-fuel mixture is mixed more thoroughly before ignition. Subaru also uses three-dimensional combustion process analysis: it enables more accurate prediction of flame propagation after ignition, anticipation of knocking, and optimization of engine operation.

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Turbocharger, Miller cycle and pre-chamber combustion

To get closer to the 50% figure, Subaru is considering using a variable-geometry turbocharger. Such a system changes the turbine flow area depending on the volume of exhaust gases and can improve engine response. The company also allows that an electric motor could compensate for turbo lag.

Another possible solution is the Miller cycle, in which the timing of the intake valves is changed. This could increase efficiency and lower exhaust gas temperatures, potentially simplifying the use of a variable-geometry turbocharger. At the same time, Subaru acknowledges that these technologies alone will likely be insufficient to achieve 50% thermal efficiency, so it is also studying pre-chamber combustion.

No timeline for mass production

Subaru did not specify when the new boxer engine will appear in production vehicles or which models will receive it first. The stated 50% figure is currently a development target rather than a confirmed specification of the future powertrain.

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