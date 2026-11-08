The Court of First Instance of Abu Dhabi Global Market in the United Arab Emirates has found NMC Healthcare founder B.R. Shetty and the group’s former chief executive Prasanth Manghat liable for knowingly participating in fraud against NMC Group. As The National reports, the violations continued from April 2, 2012, to April 9, 2020.

The ruling was issued on November 5 by Sir Andrew Smith. The court found both men liable for fraudulent and wrongful trading. According to the ruling, Shetty and Manghat dishonestly participated in fraud against NMC Group.

Amount for further calculations

The court set $5.39 billion as the starting amount for determining the financial contributions that Shetty and Manghat must make to NMC Healthcare’s assets as part of the fraudulent trading claims. At the same time, this amount is not final compensation and does not mean that each of them must pay exactly $5.39 billion.

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The court concluded that Shetty received substantial funds improperly transferred from NMC Group and used part of them to acquire assets. According to the court’s findings, he also failed to disclose security related to his personal financial transactions, allowed misleading financial statements to be published, and helped conceal the group’s borrowings from Ernst & Young auditors.

Bank’s claim against Manghat

Separately, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank succeeded in having its claims against Manghat recognised in a case concerning losses related to NMC. The court found that the losses the bank may claim for recovery amount to more than $1.19 billion, subject to possible adjustments. Of this amount, $1.02 billion relates to outstanding obligations, while about $168.98 million relates to lost profit.

NMC Healthcare, founded by Shetty in 1975, was once the largest private healthcare operator in the UAE. Following an investigation, more than $4.4 billion in previously undisclosed debt was discovered, and the company was placed into external administration in April 2020. The court scheduled a further hearing to resolve the outstanding financial and other consequences of its ruling.

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