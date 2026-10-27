The Federal High Court in Abuja, Nigeria, has struck out a cybercrime case against Sanusi Dankaka. He was accused of threatening to publish on social media alleged nude videos and photographs of Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf.

Judge Salim Ibrahim made the decision after prosecutor A.Y. Afegbua filed an application to withdraw the charges. Dankaka's lawyer, Kauna Penzin, did not object to the application. The prosecutor did not explain the reasons for the withdrawal, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Withdrawal of charges

Earlier, the court scheduled the start of proceedings for December 7 after Dankaka pleaded not guilty. However, the case was rescheduled for Tuesday and listed for hearing that day.

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According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Nigeria's State Security Service brought two charges against Dankaka under the cybercrime law on October 22.

Prosecution's version

In one count, the prosecution alleged that Dankaka and other persons who remained at large claimed via Facebook that they had nude videos and photographs of Governor Yusuf. According to the prosecution, Dankaka threatened to publish these materials and attempted to spread an allegedly malicious post through the Facebook page Sanusi Dankaka Yahaya.

In another count, the State Security Service alleged that Dankaka circulated a post claiming to possess these materials, although, according to its version, he knew that the information was false. The prosecution referred, in particular, to Sections 27(1)(b) and 24(1) of Nigeria's Cybercrimes Act of 2015.

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