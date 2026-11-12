The Alaska Superior Court in the United States denied the campaign of former House of Representatives member Mary Peltola a list of rejected mail-in ballots. The decision was made amid the ongoing vote count in Alaska’s U.S. Senate election, The Hill reports.

The court’s arguments

The judge noted that Alaska’s Division of Elections is currently processing ballots from the 2026 general election and is unable to generate a report from the VREM voter registration database at the campaign’s request. The 17-page ruling states that such electronic services are not mandatory and that the request must be reasonable.

The court also concluded that due to the complexity of disclosing VREMS records, the election authority is not required to provide this data. Earlier, Peltola’s campaign stated in court filings that without information on rejected or challenged mail-in ballots, it could not verify whether its voters’ lawful votes had been properly counted.

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Progress of the count

The campaign of Peltola’s opponent, Republican Senator Dan Sullivan, went to court to block her access to VREMS records. Sullivan’s campaign accused Peltola of trying to “rig the system in her favor.” These allegations concerned a New York Times report about possible ties between candidate namesake Dan J. Sullivan Jr. and Peltola’s campaign; Peltola and her team denied this.

Alaska’s Senate race remains the last election whose result has not yet been announced, as election officials are delivering ballots from remote areas of the state. Ballots may arrive within 15 days after Election Day if they were postmarked no later than the day of voting. According to Decision Desk HQ as of Wednesday evening, Peltola had 48.63% of the vote, Sullivan had 46.90%, Republican Gerald Heikes had 2.18%, and Dan J. Sullivan Jr. had about 1.65%.

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