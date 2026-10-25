In the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia, the regional electoral court ordered the entire bus fleet to return to service after reports of reduced transport on election day. For failure to comply with the ruling, the court set a fine of 1 million Brazilian reais per hour — approximately $200,000. The Rio Times reports.

On October 25, 2026, the president of Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court, Cássio Nunes Marques, said that voters in some places were experiencing transport difficulties, but the issue was already being addressed. According to him, transport programs are generally operating well and fall under the authority of regional electoral courts.

Complaints about reduced services

The most complaints about the absence of buses came from Salvador, Feira de Santana and Lauro de Freitas. The Brasil da Esperança federation, which includes President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s Workers’ Party and two allied parties, said the number of buses in Salvador had been reduced by more than 50%.

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Ricardo Villas Bôas Cueva, the inspector general of electoral justice, instructed Bahia’s electoral court to provide a report on these reports. The article does not specify the number of buses that did not operate on their routes.

Court ruling and request to extend voting

Maurício Kertzman Szporer, head of Bahia’s electoral court, ordered the Federal Police to arrest Salvador’s mobility secretary, Pablo Souza. Salvador’s city authorities said Souza was in Paris on a business trip and was due to appear before police on October 26.

The Brasil da Esperança federation requested that voting be extended until 7:00 p.m. local time in Salvador, Feira de Santana and Lauro de Freitas. At the time of publication, no decision had been made on the request, and Nunes Marques did not answer whether voting hours could be extended.

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