The Balochistan High Court in Pakistan has ordered the provincial government to finalize a draft set of rules on remuneration for local councils within six months. The document is to determine salaries and allowances for elected local government representatives.

Court ruling

A two-judge bench comprising Iqbal Ahmed Kasi and Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta heard a constitutional petition filed by the elected chairman of the Mastung Municipal Committee, Dawn reports.

The petitioner referred to Article 35 of the Balochistan Local Government Act 2010. According to his arguments, chairmen and their deputies are entitled to remuneration but had not received salaries and allowances despite performing their duties.

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Coordination of the rules

The court instructed the Local Government Department, together with the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department and the Finance Department, to resolve legal, administrative and financial objections to the draft. The rules, which must be legally justified and financially feasible, are then to be submitted for consideration by the competent authority or the provincial cabinet.

The petitioner also requested payments from July 12, 2023, and a determination of his service status or position level. The court separately instructed officials to consider appropriate remuneration for elected representatives in view of their statutory duties.

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