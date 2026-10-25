In Brazil, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) expects to announce the result of the presidential election runoff on Sunday, October 25, 2026, between 20:30 and 21:00 Brasília time. The Rio Times reported this, citing the court’s president, Cássio Nunes Marques.

Voting process

According to Nunes Marques, voting is proceeding as expected. He called 20:30 Brasília time a historic benchmark for announcing the result, while the court expects the final figures to appear between 20:30 and 21:00.

In Brazil, votes are counted by an electronic system, so the winner is usually determined within several hours after polling stations close. The TSE organizes elections, ensures the operation of electronic voting machines, and announces the official results.

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The court did not say whether individual stages of the count could delay the announcement. Until the data are confirmed by the Superior Electoral Court, neither candidate is considered the winner.

Candidates in the runoff

The runoff is contested by incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Rio de Janeiro state senator Flávio Bolsonaro, the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro. The Rio Times cites an average of 45 nationwide polls from 21 polling companies, published since October 4: Flávio Bolsonaro had 51% support, while Lula had 49%.

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