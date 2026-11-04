Chile’s Supreme Court ruled that a cat named Perseo must remain in the care of the former partner of his co-owner. The judges concluded that transporting the animal between the two people every month after their breakup would be unacceptable for it.

The animal’s welfare takes priority

As Der Spiegel reports, the five judges of the highest court unanimously recognized the cat as a sentient being. They stated that its welfare must take precedence over the interests and rights of the owners.

Chile’s Civil Code treats animals as movable property within the framework of joint ownership law. However, in this case the court placed the cat’s protection above the issue of co-ownership. Local media called the ruling unprecedented for animal protection.

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Dispute after the couple’s breakup

According to the publication, the former couple bought Perseo in 2021. After their separation, the man challenged the woman’s sole care of the animal and demanded alternating care of the cat.

The court of first instance supported the man and established joint care: the cat was to be handed over every month, and the meetings, according to media reports, were planned to take place at a police station. The woman appealed this decision and won the appeal in a court in Valdivia. The Supreme Court upheld this verdict, also pointing to the high level of conflict between the parties, which would not have made it possible to ensure the cat’s welfare under joint care.

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